KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Park Service is searching for those responsible for starting the Rich Mountain Fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The NPS is asking for the public’s help in identifying the arsonist or arsonists. According to NPS, the initial investigation indicated that an unknown arsonist started two fires on Nov. 20 in the Rich Mountain area. The fires were started under high wind conditions, a red flag warning and a park-wide burn ban.

The Rich Mountain Fire was reported on Nov. 20 around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Old Cades Cove Road and Rich Mountain Road. The fire prompted a voluntary evacuation of homes near the park boundary on Nov. 21.

“Intentionally setting fires in the park, except in designated rings or picnic areas, is always illegal and is extremely dangerous, especially under the extreme weather conditions we saw this week,” said Boone Vandzura, Chief Ranger of Resource and Visitor Protection. “We are asking visitors and neighbors for help as we work to identify those responsible for this suspected arson.”

NPS shared that a white truck was seen at the Rich Mountain trailhead around 10 a.m. on Nov. 20. While the vehicle may not have been involved in the arson, NPS believes the occupants may have seen something that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help identify those responsible for this suspected arson, the park asks you to submit a tip. A reward is available for validated tips and tipsters can remain anonymous.

CALL or TEXT the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE form go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

As of Wednesday, the Rich Mountain Fire is 100% contained. However, firefighters will monitor it through the weekend.