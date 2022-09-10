GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Texas man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP said that park rangers responded to a trike motorcycle accident Friday around 11 a.m. on Newfound Gap Road, roughly 9 miles south of Sugarlands Visitor Center. Lyle Tidwell, 85, of Cleveland, Texas lost control of his motorcycle near the roadway loop between Chimney Tops Trailhead and Alum Cave Trailhead according to the rangers.

Tidwell is believed to have veered across the center line and hit another vehicle according to GSMNP. Tidwell died as a result of his injuries and was taken to the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bonnie Tidewell, his passenger, was flown to UT Medical center by UT LifeStar. It is not known the extent of her injuries GSMNP said.

The occupants of the involved vehicle were not injured according to GSMNP.

GSMNP said that Gatlinburg Fire Department emergency responders assisted Park Rangers at the scene.