KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is kicking off spring in a big way, welcoming thousands of visitors from across the country.

Emily Davis with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about the diversity in wildlife, terrain, and scenery throughout the park.

Davis also spoke on the Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park organization’s current push for visitors to take photos in front of the iconic national park entry signs.

The goal is to raise awareness about special projects on the park’s needs list, including rehabilitation of the four major park entrance signs. The project will provide funding to repair rotten wood, strip and paint the signs and posts and repoint stone masonry.

Those interested can support these types of projects donating or purchasing/renewing a 2023 membership.