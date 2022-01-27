TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A store that has served the Townsend community for more than 80 years was destroyed in a fire late Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a call at the Townsend Shopping Center around 10:45 p.m. With the assistance of the Maryville Fire Department and Blount County Fire Department, the fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. Thursday.

No one was injured in the blaze. The structure is considered a total loss.

Owner Jerry Sullivan has ran the store for almost five decades. He is the third generation in his family to run the shopping center after it was started by his grandfather in 1937.

In addition to selling groceries and household items, the Townsend Shopping Center was well-known for selling rare Case knives. Sullivan said he was able to salvage a several hundred from site of the fire.

WATE Reporter Kirstie Crawford will have more on what’s next for the historic site at 6 p.m. Thursday.