GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — If you love the trails of the Smokies and can handle tools such as shovels, picks and saws, you may be an ideal candidate for a job with the National Park Service. An application window has opened for laborer jobs geared toward trail maintenance at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The park shared on its social media on Wednesday that they are looking for highly motivated individuals interested in serving as trail maintenance workers. The job vacancies just opened and will close on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

One of the job postings on USA Jobs for the National Park Service states the job will close when they have received 100 applications, which may be sooner than the closing date.

Major duties for the Laborer (Trails) job include trail maintenance and construction as assigned by the trails maintenance work leader such as clearing brush and fallen logs from the trail corridor. Also, the Laborer cleans, repairs, and constructs log or rock drains; installs log or rock retainer bars/steps and checks and/or constructs foot and stock bridges from native materials.

Tools used and maintained for the Laborer job include shovels, picks, rakes, axes, pulaskis, various types of saws, boppers, chisels, rock bars, and other trade tools when performing trail maintenance and construction duties.

To apply, candidates can create an account on usajobs.gov and send in their application materials. The pay range is between $17-20 an hour. The direct links to the job postings can be found here.