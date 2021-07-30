Trail to largest waterfall in the Smokies closed until further notice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials have extended a closure of a trail that leads to the tallest waterfall in the entire park.

Ramsey Cascade Trail will be closed until further notice to make repairs to a washout discovered after heavy rains in the area. The washout is approximately 2.5 miles up the trail and approximately 1.5 miles from Ramsey Cascade.

An announcement will be made when the trail has reopened to the public.

The 4-mile Ramsey Cascade Trail is located in the Greenbrier area of the park and provides the only access to the 90-foot tall Ramsey Cascades.

For more information about trail closures, please visit the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm or call the Backcountry Information Office at 865-436-1297.