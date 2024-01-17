KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and two visitor centers are set to reopen on Wednesday after being closed on Monday and Tuesday due to hazardous weather conditions.

The Sugarlands Visitor Center in Gatlinburg and the Oconaluftee Visitor Center in Cherokee, NC will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday along with the park. However, Cades Cove, Twin Creeks, and Tremont remain closed.

In addition, most park roads are still closed. As of Wednesday morning, the following roads are closed:

Newfound Gap from Sugarlands to Towstring

Little River

Gatlinburg Bypass

Cherokee Orchard at the park boundary

Laurel Creek

Cades Cove Loop

Upper Tremont

Foothills Parkway East & West

Wears Cove Gap

Old NC 284

Lakeview Drive

Greenbrier

Cataloochee Entrance

Tom Branch

Elk on road shoulder in the Smokies (Photo via Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Plow at NFG (Photo via Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Newfound Gap (Photo via Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Entrance sign (Photo via Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Park staff are working to maintain access to the Spur and to Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands. GSMNP added that rangers and road crews will determine when roads are safe to reopen.

Updates on the closures can be found on the park’s website and social media.

For the latest forecast information as the winter storm progresses, visit the WATE Storm Team’s forecast blog.