KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — American Black Bears are on the move. After multiple reported sightings and two recent attacks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are reminding East Tennessee residents of bear-wise tips and more. During the summer months, bears are in search of ripe berries.

TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron was in Sevier County on Thursday, answering questions as bears are foraging for food sources, and some have come into contact with humans, which is not ideal and can lead to conflict and euthanization.

This week, a bear that scratched a 90-year-old woman as she was sitting on the front porch of her Sevierville home was caught and euthanized. Last week, on June 12, a bear tore into a tent injuring a woman and her daughter. It was also euthanized because it showed signs of regular human contact.

BearWise, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say if you encounter a bear, there are several tips to keep in mind – never approach bears, never feed a bear, and do not leave food or trash unattended. Also, experts say making a lot of noise is a good method for scaring away bears.