GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced using the funding from the Great American Outdoors Act to reconstruct Lakeview Drive and repair Heintooga Ridge Road.

The national park is using nearly $19 million for the project.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded an $18,742,587 construction contract to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries of Burnsville, N.C.

The contract involves $15,681,860 going toward the Lakeview Drive reconstruction.

Lakeview Drive will be closed for 90 days, starting late this summer, the news release states. The 6.5-mile road will begin reconstruction by replacing guardrails, constructing ADA-accessible parking spaces, new road signs, drainage repair and other miscellaneous work.

Temporary sing-lane closures with flaggers will be placed on July 13-14. The national park will announce construction dates soon.

Hikers and visitors will not have access to the Noland Creek Trail, Lakeshore Trail, Goldmine Loop Trail, Benton MacKaye Trail or Lakeview Drive Tunnel. However, access to the cemeteries along Lakeview Drive will be available for anyone planning a Decoration Day visit.

$3,060,726 of the funding will go to repairing Heintooga Ridge Road. Road work is set to be completed by Sept. 30. Repairs to the road include roadway patching, crack sealing and an asphalt pavement preservation overlay.

The road will be open during construction, but temporary travel delays are possible, according to the news release. Visitors can access Balsam Mountain Campground, a picnic area and numerous hiking trails from Heintooga Ridge Road.

The Great American Outdoors Act, supported by revenue from energy development, provides funding to make significant enhancements in national parks and other public lands to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors. The Great American Outdoors Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and other construction funding sources are part of a concerted effort to address the extensive maintenance backlog in national parks.

For more information about temporary road and trail closures at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.