KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared information that will help residents and visitors know the difference between a venomous and non-venomous snake.

In a blog post shared by smokymountains.org, there are 23 varieties of snakes in the Smokies but only two of them are venomous. According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the venomous snakes are the northern copperheads and timber rattlesnakes.

While visiting the Smokies, the park rangers are asking everyone to not disturb the snakes. It is important to know the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes just in case you encounter them.

In order to identify the venomous snakes, the Smokies recommend looking at their bodies.

A venomous snake would have triangular-shaped heads with verticle-slit eyes, a tail with a rattle or different color, and be brightly colored or very patterned, according to a-z-animals.com.

The Smokies stated that some venomous snakes prefer to live in rocky outcrops, ledges and southern-facing hillsides to enjoy the sun. Other venomous snakes will hide in the crevices of rocks along stream banks. Most like to hide in manufactured structures like stone buildings and fences.

While venomous snakes have triangle heads and rattles, non-venomous have different body shapes and features.

Non-venomous snakes have rounder heads without pits, round pupils, never rattle, the tail tapers to a thin end, and skin is less colorful or will be one solid color.

Non-venomous snakes can be found all over the world in different environments. However, some non-venomous species can get mistaken for venomous based on their habitats.

The most common non-venomous snakes found in Tennessee are the black king snake, hog nose snake, garter snake, rat snake and water snake.

According to a-z-animals.com, venomous snakes use their venom and non-venomous snakes use constriction as a method to kill.

In total, there are four venomous snakes in Tennessee. The other 28 species of snakes are non-venomous.