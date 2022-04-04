SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Amid increased winds and low humidity predicted this week after last week’s wildfires that are still burning, Sevier County officials are emphasizing “very high fire dangers” throughout the region and will not issue any burn permits.

(Image via Sevier County EMA)

On Monday, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency posted about the fire danger along with a graphic showing Smokey Bear and a fire danger scale pointed to “Extreme.”

“No burn permits are being issued,” the agency posted to its social media. “Please refrain from any open burning as the increased winds could cause a fire to grow out of control quickly.”

The Tennessee Division of Forestry also indicated a very high fire danger for the region as a storm approaches the area.

WATE 6 Storm Team says we’ll be Weather AWARE both Tuesday and Wednesday; with some rain moving into the area Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday starts out dry, warm and windy; spotty thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Wednesday.

The cause of the wildfires that began at the end of March is under investigation.

Sevier County said Friday afternoon that agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested to work alongside the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the cause and origin of the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire.