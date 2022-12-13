SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The number of places to park in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is decreasing, but parkgoers say it’s not a deterrent.

Monday the park announced on Monday it was beginning work to limit unsafe and damaging roadside parking at busy trailheads. Several lane closures have begun this week and will last through March to allow crews to install permanent roadside protection measures.

While park employees work to make the roads and parking safer, those who visit say they know they came to a busy destination. That’s why they packed their patience on their way here.

Andrew Morton and Melissa Meade came to the Smoky Mountains to find a good day hike.

“This is the first stop and we had to park at the end of the parking lot,” Morton said. So if that last spot wasn’t open we probably would have had some difficulty.”

They are visiting from Kentucky but are both going to school to study parks and recreation.

“I always saw myself spending my life working outdoors and I like conservation and I want to make a good impact for future generations,” Meade said.

They’ve been to a few national parks like Yellowstone but they say parking in the Smokies has definitely been the worst.

“I know that at popular trailheads it’s really hard to find parking and if you don’t have the right vehicle it’s kind of hard getting your car back in there to park in the right spot,” Meade added.

They said they’re prepared to park and walk a distance just to get to a trailhead.

On the other hand, Luis Colon and Dayanara Navarro say they’re not worried about finding parking. They were visiting from Mississippi for their 28th wedding anniversary.

“We’re going to Cades Cove and hopefully we’ll get to do one more trail that’s pretty easy,” Colon said.

“I want to do like a waterfall trail,” Navarro said.

They said if they can’t find parking at their desired trail, there’s plenty more to choose from.

“I guess if there’s no parking we’ll move along,” Colon said.

These temporary closures come ahead of a plan to require visitors to purchase parking passes beginning March 1st. With rising costs and more visitors, park leaders said additional revenue is critical to support upkeep.