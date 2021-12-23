KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Walker Sisters Cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has temporarily closed due to safety concerns. The cabin dates back to the 1800s and was occupied by the Walker Sisters until 1964.

According to the National Park Service, crews are concerned about recent movement around the chimney in the two-story cabin. There are noticeable cracks and buckling around the stone masonry that needs to be repaired and stabilized to prevent further movement.

The cabin is closed to all use and cabin renovations, including roof replacement, are planned for the 2022 field season. The Friends of the Smokies have provided funding for the work as part of the Forever Places campaign to protect and preserve the park’s historical resources.

The historic farmstead, including additional outbuildings, will remain accessible during the cabin closure. Visitors can reach the area by hiking 1.4 miles along the Little Brier Gap Trail located near the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area.

For more information about the Walker Sisters, visit the park website at nps.gov/grsm/learn/historyculture/walker-sisters.htm.