KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being closed since 2021, the Walker Sisters Cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has reopened to the public.

The two-story cabin was closed due to safety concerns and completed renovations. According to the National Park Service, there were concerns about the cracks and buckling around the stone masonry of the chimney which needed repairs.

Photo of the Walker Sisters Cabin roof. (Courtesy of the National Park Services) Photo of the Walker Sisters Cabin fireplace. (Courtesy of the National Park Services)

According to the news release, a team of skilled carpenters and masons replaced the roof and portions of the wall timbers, stabilized the foundation, added new floorboards and restored the fireplace.

The Friends of the Smokies provided funding for restoration as part of the Forever Places campaign. The campaign is meant to protect and preserve historic resources in the park by hiring skilled preservation crew members and supplying materials and tools.

“We are proud of the expert work our dedicated Forever Places team did to restore the cabin,” Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said. “And we are grateful to the Friends of the Smokies for their generous support to help us preserve such an iconic piece of Smokies history.”

Visitors may reach the Walker Sisters Cabin by hiking about 1.5 miles along the Little Brier Gap Trail located near the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area.

The cabin dates to the 1800s and the Walker sisters lived there until 1964.