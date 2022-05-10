SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect in a fatal weekend shooting at a Gatlinburg rental cabin told Sevier County deputies that he shot his girlfriend several times during an argument, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies responding to a call about a shooting found the body of Shelby Lynn Booth inside a cabin in the 300 block of Caney Creek Road, just off the Gatlinburg Spur.

Julian Angel Popoca, 21, was detained at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder.

Both Popoca and Booth are from South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the scene around 1 p.m. on May 7. After detaining Popoca, deputies entered the house and found Booth, “deceased from several gunshots.”

“A weapon was found in the holster in the bedroom beside the bed on the nightstand,” the arrest warrant states. “Four shell casings were collected and one projectile was also found that matched the caliber of the firearm in the bedroom.”

Deputies wrote in the warrant that Popoca gave a statement in which, “he admitted shooting his girlfriend in the house” while they were in a “verbal altercation.”

Popoca told police he owned the weapon, according to the narrative in the warrant.