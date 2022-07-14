KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Homes in Sevierville and parts of Sevier County are advised to boil all drinking water or use bottled water until further notice after water treatment plant operations were disrupted by flash flooding in the area.

The drinking water warning applies to all Sevierville Water System customers and Sevier County Water System customers in these areas: Sims Road, Flat Creek, Allensville, Lane Hollow Thomas Cross Road, Boyds Creek and Jayell Road.

Those affected should bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes and let it cool before usage. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

All stored water, ice or any drinks made recently from this supply should be discarded.

Debris from severe storms and flash flooding in Sevier County on Tuesday, July 12 blocked of intake filters at the water treatment plant and disrupted plant operation capabilities on Wednesday. The City of Sevierville said the disruption carries a high potential that fecal contamination could enter the distribution system.

“Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system,” a City of Sevierville press release said. “These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.”

The city is working to clean intake filters and restore water service as soon as possible. For more information, contact Sevierville Water Systems at 865-453-5522 or visit seviervilletn.org.