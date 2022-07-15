SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Homes in Sevierville and parts of Sevier County will no longer need to boil all drinking water after a flash flood interrupted water treatment operations and caused a water boil advisory to be issued.

The drinking water warning went into effect Thursday for Sevierville Water System customers and Sevier County Water System customers in these areas: Sims Road, Flat Creek, Allensville, Lane Hollow Thomas Cross Road, Boyds Creek and Jayell Road.

It is recommended that water lines be flushed to ensure that fresh water with appropriate levels of disinfectant are present, since unused water has been in your water lines for an extended period.

Home owners and non-food service businesses are advised to flush all faucets for a minimum of five minutes and large businesses should flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes.

Beginning with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building, turn on the cold water tap on all faucets and run the water for at least five minutes to flush. Open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest.

Since water dispensers and icemakers are connected to the water line, it is advised to flush and clean them before use. Follow the directions in the owners manual or do the following:

Change the filter cartridges

Throw out ice

Run the icemaker for one hour

Throw out all of the ice

Wash and sanitize bin areas

Click here for recommendations for food service establishments.

A Sevierville spokesperson said Friday that all water testing was negative for harmful contaminants and the water treatment plant is operating normally at this time.

Debris from severe storms and flash flooding in Sevier County on Tuesday, July 12 blocked of intake filters at the water treatment plant and disrupted plant operation capabilities on Wednesday. The City of Sevierville said the disruption carried a high potential of fecal contamination in the distribution system.