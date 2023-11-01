GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The incident occurred west of The Sinks. Little River Road was closed between Metcalf Bottoms and Townsend Y and has since reopened.

Two people with injuries were transported to an area hospital. The accident is still under investigation.

National Park Service technical rescue and swift water rescue responded to the incident. Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount Special Operations Response Team, and American Medical Response also assisted.