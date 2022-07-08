SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured Friday when Wears Valley Fire Department tanker flipped over while returning to the station.

According to a social media post from the department, Tanker 81 was returning to the station around noon when it dropped off the shoulder of Covemont Lane, slid into a power pole before overturning the vehicle.

The driver of the was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville with what are believed to be minor injuries, the department said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A Wears Valley Fire Department tanker was destroyed earlier this year as fire crews from across the region fought to contain a Sevier County wildfire that burned thousands of acres and damaged over 200 buildings.