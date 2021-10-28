KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather gets colder, some roads within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park close for the winter. Roads including US-441 (Newfound Gap Road), Little River Road, and the Cades Cove Loop Road are open year-round.

Rich Mountain Road closes on November 8. Little Greenbrier Road to the Little Greenbrier Schoolhouse and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail closes on November 28. For all three of these roads; buses, motorhomes, vans longer than 25 feet, and passenger vehicles towing trailers are prohibited on this road. Clingmans Dome Road closes on also November 28. These roads should reopen around April of 2022.

Forge Creek Road classes on October 31 and should reopen around August of 2022. Heintooga/Round Bottom Road and Heintooga Ridge Road (Balsam Mountain Road) will close to hiker access on November 1 and should reopen in May of 2022. Straight Fork will also close on Nov.1 but it should reopen in April.

ROADS 2021 Season

Heintooga Round Bottom: 11/01

Clingmans Dome: 11/28

Forge Creek Rd: 10/31

Little Greenbrier Access Road: 11/28

Parsons Branch Road: CLOSED – hazard trees

Rich Mtn Road: 11/08

Roaring Fork Mtn: 11/28

Straight Fork Road: 11/01

To find information on road conditions within the National Park, find SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

In addition to roads, many picnic and camping areas close within the park. Picnic areas at Big Creek, Chimneys, Collins Creek, Cosby, Heintooga, Look Rock, and Twin Creeks all close on Oct. 31. They all reopen in the spring. Picnic areas at Cades Cove, Deep Creek, Greenbrier, and Metcalf Bottoms are open all year round.

Campgrounds within Abrams Creek, Big Creek, Cataloochee, Cosby, Deep Creek all close on Oct. 31. Elkmont’s campgrounds close on November 28. Balsam Mountain’s campgrounds closed on Oct. 3. Cades Cove and Smokemont’s campgrounds are open year-round. However, the group campgrounds at Big Creek, Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Cosby, Deep Creek, Elkmont, and Smokemont closed on Oct. 31.

To find out more about seasonal closings with the park, you can visit their website.