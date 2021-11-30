GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WATE) — Smokies park officials said Tuesday that Clingmans Dome Road is closed for the winter season, but there are other scenic views that are still accessible. Because Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the park and receives harsher weather conditions, the road to it will remain closed until spring, weather permitting.

Where can you see beautiful mountain views now that Clingman’s Dome Road is closed for the season?

Drive

Park officials suggest visitors can drive to Newfound Gap overlook, the Gatlinburg Bypass, and along the Foothills Parkway.

Hike

Hike to see views at Look Rock, Laurel Falls, or along the Alum Cave Bluffs Trail on a clear day.

Park officials also say to remember to always check the weather, look ahead for road closures on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Twitter page (https://twitter.com/smokiesroadsnps?lang=en), and bring proper gear for the weather, such as the 10 Essentials (https://www.nps.gov/articles/10essentials.htm), before you start your winter adventure in the park.

Clingman’s Dome, called Kuwahi, or “mulberry place” in Cherokee, is known as the highest point in the park and the highest point on the Appalachian Trail, at 6,643 feet.