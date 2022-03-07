KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Kiefer explained Monday morning the origins of the smoky haze covering East Tennessee over the weekend.

Graphis from Justin Kiefer

Kiefer says the smoke traveled to Tennessee from the Northwest Florida wildfires. Kiefer said the smoke was carried by strong, southerly winds.

The fires originated in the panhandle of Florida, where the area is vulnerable to wildfires after Hurricane Michael destroyed millions of trees in 2018.

The air quality was expected to improve later in the day as the cold front and rain move through the state.