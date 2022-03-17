KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Smoky Mountains. The advisory will go into effect at noon Friday and is expected to last until 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the foothills and mountains of Blount, Cocke, Sevier, southeast Greene, and southeast Monroe counties.

NWS meteorologists warn that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result. You can see the full WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team’s forecast here.

Residents should secure any loose objects outside and be cautious when driving, especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.