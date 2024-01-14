KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a winter storm moving across East Tennessee and bringing the threat of multiple inches of snow, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several roads.

The National Park began sharing which roads were closing Sunday night before snow was expected to be in East Tennessee on Monday.

The WATE Storm Team’s forecast models estimated that up to 6″ of snow was possible for some areas of East Tennessee. In the mountains, between 4″ to 6″ of snow is expected.

According to the GSMNP, the following roads are temporarily closed.

Foothills Parkway East

Foothills Parkway West, both the old and new sections

Wears Cove Gap

Little River Road

Gatlinburg Bypass

Cherokee Orchard Road at the GSMNP border

Laurel Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop

Upper Tremont Road

While staying off the roads is the safest option for those who do need to drive, the Storm Team shares these winter driving tips:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Reduce Speed

Avoid locking up brakes

Don’t power up hills

Don’t stop when going up a hill

For the latest forecast information as the winter storm progresses, visit the WATE Storm Team’s forecast blog.