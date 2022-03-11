(WATE) — Road supervisors across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky are already treating roads in advance of a winter storm coming early Saturday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation pretreated interstates throughout the day Thursday. According to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi crews across the region will report to work between 11 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday to begin working their routes.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has already closed Foothills Parkway West.

The national park is also closing U.S. Highway 441/Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. and Laurel Creek Road, the access road to Cades Cove, at 8 p.m. Friday because of the impending winter storm.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has also pretreated routes.

“Our crews are on high alert to respond to the impacts of this storm and are pretreating routes where weather conditions allow,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Slushy and snow-covered pavement conditions are expected across much of the state. Avoid any unnecessary travel and give our crews plenty of room on the road.”

Gray is advising motorists to limit nonessential travel during the storm Saturday.

“Whether it’s sunny or snowing, we always advise drivers to make sure they have an emergency kit in their vehicles in the event they are stranded due to traffic incidents,” Secretary Gray said. “Depending on the severity of a crash, untangling traffic queues can take hours because of challenges getting tow trucks, emergency vehicles and plows to the scene of the crash while lanes are blocked.”

