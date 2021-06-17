Smyrna baby at center of AMBER Alert found in East Nashville, mother in custody

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smryna baby at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert was found safe in East Nashville Thursday morning and the child’s mother was taken into custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday night for nine-month-old Nichelle Omega, who the agency said was taken from the Smyrna Public Library by her 29-year-old non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Nichelle Omega (left) was abducted by Nyx Omega, her non-custodial mother, according to police.

The AMBER Alert issued for Nichelle included a vehicle description of a silver 2008 Toyota Scion with license plate number DGK392 and a mattress tied to the top of the car.

Metro police said they found that vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on Shelby Avenue near Interstate 24 in East Nashville. They later said they also located both Nichelle and Nyx Omega.

Nyx Omega (Photo: WKRN)

Nichelle was carried into an ambulance to be checked out, while Nyx Omega was placed in the back of a patrol car.

Nyx Omega was wanted by Smyrna police for custodial interference.