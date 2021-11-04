DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (WKRN) — A Smyrna man was arrested Thursday and charged for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that Joshua John Portlock, 40, is facing multiple charges including civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Portlock made his initial appearance Thursday in the Middle District of Tennessee and was released pending a hearing in Washington D.C. on Nov. 9.

The DOJ cited court documents stating that Portlock was part of a crowd at the U.S. Capitol grounds that pushed and removed barriers supporting a line of officers. He then reportedly picked up a large piece of what is believed to be plywood and pushed it against officers. The court documents also stated that he then moved to the Lower West Terrace tunnel and joined other rioters in attempting to push through a line of officers.

FILE: Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“He was in this area for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, assaulting and obstructing officers and assisting others in collectively using their body mass to push back the line of law enforcement,” the DOJ release reads.

However, officials also stated that Portlock appeared to assist two officers who had been assaulted after he left the tunnel.

On Oct. 28, another Tennessee man was arrested for his role in the riot. Jack Jesse Griffith of Gallatine was sentenced to 36 months probation and will have to pay a $500 fine in restitution. Investigators say he was spotted in social media posts, with one photo showing Griffith in what appears to be the Crypt with a fist raised in the air.

The defense sentencing memorandum states Griffith received his sentence due to not having a previous criminal history and that he “did not personally engage in acts of violence or destruction of

property, or incite the same.”

More than 650 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol, the DOJ reported.