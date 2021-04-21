Snapchat leads to Scott County marijuana arrest

WINFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) – Scott County deputies arrested a woman on marijuana charges after receiving a lead using the social media Snapchat.

Victoria Sexton, 21, was arrested on April 14 after deputies receiving information from a post on her Snapchat allegedly advertising her the sale of marijuana.

With consent, deputies recovered 93 grams of what is believed to be marijuana from a search of her bedroom. A further search revealed the recovery of two sets of scales and THC cartridges for a vape pen. Deputies also seized $399.00 in cash.

“I appreciate the hard work of our deputies and the follow-up to further investigate. There is a high probability that these illegal narcotics are making their way into the hands of some of Scott County’s young people. That, we will not tolerate. We must warn all young people, you could be next!” Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips

Sexton was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She posted a $2,000.00 bond and was released with a court date of May 12, 2021.