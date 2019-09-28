Snoop Dogg’s newborn grandson dies at just 10 days old

The family of legendary rapper and television personality Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his grandson.
Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus shared video on his Instagram with 13-month-old daughter Elleven giving her baby brother a kiss.
The family has not disclosed the infant’s cause of death.
Snoop Dogg has not made a comment in reference to the tragedy.
- GALLERY: Friday Frenzy Week 6 in photos
- High school football: Friday night scores from across Tennessee
- PHOTOS: Rio Grande serves as natural barrier between U.S. and Mexico
- NYSEG customer victim of ‘decimal error’ that cost thousands
- Good Samaritan pushes Peoria man’s car out of flash flood
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now