Snoop Dogg’s newborn grandson dies at just 10 days old

JERSEY CITY, NJ – JULY 04: Snoop Dogg performs at the 5th annual Freedom and Fireworks Festival on July 4, 2018 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The family of legendary rapper and television personality Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his grandson.

Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus shared video on his Instagram with 13-month-old daughter Elleven giving her baby brother a kiss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B23TUntg2L9/

The family has not disclosed the infant’s cause of death.

Snoop Dogg has not made a comment in reference to the tragedy.

