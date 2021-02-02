Snow causes another day of school closures in Cocke County

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents in Cocke County are seeing weather much different than Knoxville.

Some residents have reported 3 to 4 inches of snow outside of their homes. Cocke County schools have been closed for two days.

“We’ve already had two days off and we have the rest of the week now since we’re on a schedule for coronavirus,” said Abigail Driskill, a student in Cocke County Schools.

Tina Torres says she actually likes her daughters being home from school.

“I mean I like them being home because of all the pandemic going on, I don’t care for them to be in school,” she said.

Cocke County Schools will be closed Wednesday Feb. 3.