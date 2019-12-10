Closings
Snow in East Tennessee: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Cookeville. (Photo: Creigh Slaven)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee saw some snow accumulation on Tuesday after a wintry mix moved through the area.

Up to a couple of inches of accumulation were possible at the higher elevations.

Cumberland County

In Cumberland County – snow was sticking to the trees along the pass:

Campbell County

In Campbell County, highway road crews telling WATE 6 On Your Side they started seeing snowfall around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Photos from across East Tennessee

Several viewers submitted photos from across the region, showing snowfall and some flurry action in their areas.

Jamestown. (Photo: Amber Dills)
Morristown. (Photo: Jim West)
Powell. (Photo: Nancy Hickman)
Powell.
Rockwood. (Donna Fickey)
Sunbright. (Photo: David Gilbert)
West Knox County.
Powell/Norris Freeway. (Photo: Charly Bruner)
Cumberland Plateau. (Photo: Layton Jackson)

