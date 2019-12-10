Snow in East Tennessee: Tuesday, Dec. 10

(Photo: Creigh Slaven)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee saw some snow accumulation on Tuesday after a wintry mix moved through the area.

Up to a couple of inches of accumulation were possible at the higher elevations.

Cumberland County

In Cumberland County – snow was sticking to the trees along the pass:

Campbell County

In Campbell County, highway road crews telling WATE 6 On Your Side they started seeing snowfall around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Photos from across East Tennessee

Several viewers submitted photos from across the region, showing snowfall and some flurry action in their areas.

Jamestown. (Photo: Amber Dills)

Cookeville. (Photo: Creigh Slaven)

Morristown. (Photo: Jim West)

Powell. (Photo: Nancy Hickman)

Powell.

Rockwood. (Donna Fickey)

Sunbright. (Photo: David Gilbert)

West Knox County.

Powell/Norris Freeway. (Photo: Charly Bruner)