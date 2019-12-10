Snow in East Tennessee: Tuesday, Dec. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee saw some snow accumulation on Tuesday after a wintry mix moved through the area.
Up to a couple of inches of accumulation were possible at the higher elevations.
Cumberland County
In Cumberland County – snow was sticking to the trees along the pass:
Campbell County
In Campbell County, highway road crews telling WATE 6 On Your Side they started seeing snowfall around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Photos from across East Tennessee
Several viewers submitted photos from across the region, showing snowfall and some flurry action in their areas.