KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although many could be wishing for a balmy spring break, an Arctic blast could turn rain to snow this coming weekend in East Tennessee, according to current predictions shared by WATE 6 Storm Team.

Here’s what we know as of early this week:

A cold front is anticipated to sweep across East Tennessee Friday evening. With that, an Arctic blast of even colder air will pour in and for some in the region, the rain will change to snow late Friday into Saturday morning. While it’s still too early to talk about potential snow accumulations, snow flurries on Saturday are still highly possible.

Currently, the 6 Storm Team is tracking spotty showers that will be possible Wednesday through Friday, with highs expected to gradually increase back into the mid-60s by the end of the week. Indicators are currently showing that possible snow flurries will blanket East Tennessee Saturday morning, especially in the higher elevations.

Friday’s forecast into the weekend remains unsettled, according to the 6 Storm Team.

“There is the chance for a light rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday,” the 6 Storm Team weather blog states. “Saturday looks much colder with a slim chance for a few snow flurries. Highs Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone

The computer models are still churning the data, and the 6 Storm Team says this data is indicating a snowfall potential. The pieces of this upcoming event are not yet together.