Soaky Mountain Waterpark ending season with discount day to benefit food ministry

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soaky Mountain Waterpark is ending its first season by hosting a discount day to benefit the Sevier County Food Ministry.

For each discounted ticket sold from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, the waterpark will donate $9.99 to the food pantry. Tickets will cost just $19.99 plus tax.

“It has been an amazing first season for us despite a worldwide pandemic and we just want to say, ‘thank you’ to everyone who came to visit us this summer,” manager Dave Andrews said. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support, and this food drive is our way of giving back to our community who has embraced our new tourist attraction.”

Donation stations will also be located at the park entrance for guests who wish to make additional cash donations to the ministry addressing food insecurity in Sevier County.

Plans for the water park were officially announced in July of 2019.

