SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lifeguards at a Sevierville water park were able to rescue a guest over the weekend after a medical issue, according to a spokesperson for Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

After receiving multiple reports of a near-drowning, WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Soaky Mountain Waterpark to learn more. On Monday, a spokesperson shared the following statement:

“On Saturday, June 18, a Soaky Mountain Waterpark guest in the pool experienced a medical issue and was rescued quickly by our lifeguard team. Our onsite Paramedic/EMT team provided care and the patient was transported offsite. We reached out to the guest and they are doing well.“ HEIDI FENDOS, FENDOS PUBLIC RELATIONS FOR SOAKY MOUNTAIN WATERPARK

It was unclear how old the guest is or in which pool they had been swimming at the time of the rescue by lifeguards.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark opened for the summer 2022 season in May and featured its new watercoaster, “The Edge” which was slated for a mid-June opening.

Also in May, Soaky Mountain Waterpark posted to its official blog about May being Water Safety Month and shared that diving is not allowed anywhere in the water park. Children who are not confident swimmers are also encouraged to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal floatation vest. The water park offers a limited number of these types of vests for guests.