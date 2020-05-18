Soaky Mountain Waterpark plans to open in June

SEVIER COUNTY (WATE) – Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials say the opening of the new Sevier County water park may be pushed back slightly after construction was delayed due to the pandemic.

Officials say they still expect it to open by mid-to-late June. We’re told they are working on finalizing safety precautions needed to be put in place before opening.

The Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks ownership group announced construction of the attraction last July. The water park will feature a 35,000 square foot wave pool, an adventure pool with a water obstacle course and four large slide complexes, among other attractions.

Soaky Mountain announced over the weekend they’ve extended a deal for a discounted season pass valid for this year and the next along with parking and a guest pass.