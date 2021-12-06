KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge High School is under a level three lockdown Monday morning after a reported shooting threat on social media, police said.

Under a level three lockdown, no one is permitted to enter or exit the building and all outside doors and classroom doors are locked. The class schedule inside the building will continue as normal.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is on the scene investigating the purported threat. A police spokesperson said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.