Solar energy company to bring up to 100 jobs to Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Solar energy and efficiency service company Powerhome Solar will open an office in the Knoxville area and bring up to 100 jobs to the area.

Powerhome Solar will open a new office at 860 Lakemont Dr. in Louisville and plans to hire up to 100 employees. Its the Powerhome Solar location in the state after a Nashville office opened in April.

The company plans to fill positions for solar panel installers and warehouse personnel. No prior experience is necessary. Walk-in interviews will be held at the new office location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 8.

Those interested in joining the Knoxville team also can visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.

We’ve heard loud and clear that homeowners across the state are interested in owning their power and maintaining a consistent energy payment. The cost of solar power in Tennessee is increasingly affordable, and our panels are financed for roughly the same cost as an electric bill. When the financing ends, so does the payment for solar energy. Based on consumer interest, we need to open a second office to accommodate for our growing customer base. Powerhome Solar CEO Jayson Waller

Powerhome Solar launched in 2014 in Mooresville, North Carolina. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.