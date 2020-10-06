Sole scheduled debate for Tennessee Senate seat called off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The only debate scheduled thus far between the candidates seeking to win Tennessee’s open Senate seat has been called off.
WKRN-TV general manager Tracey Rogers confirmed Monday that a scheduled Oct. 14 debate had been canceled because of “logistical conflicts.”
The Memphis Flyer was the first to report the debate had been spiked. The top two candidates running for Senate are Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw.
Hagerty has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, while Bradshaw is a Black activist who pulled off an upset victory over the Democratic establishment’s choice in the August primary.
- Tennessee inmate who claims innocence asks for clemency
- Led Zeppelin wins ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright battle after Supreme Court declines to hear case
- More than 760 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus, WHO says
- Here are 6 deals to watch for as Amazon Prime Day approaches
- White House blocks updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval