Sole scheduled debate for Tennessee Senate seat called off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The only debate scheduled thus far between the candidates seeking to win Tennessee’s open Senate seat has been called off.

WKRN-TV general manager Tracey Rogers confirmed Monday that a scheduled Oct. 14 debate had been canceled because of “logistical conflicts.”

The Memphis Flyer was the first to report the debate had been spiked. The top two candidates running for Senate are Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw.

Hagerty has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, while Bradshaw is a Black activist who pulled off an upset victory over the Democratic establishment’s choice in the August primary.