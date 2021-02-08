Solway residents, business owners hope for traffic light on Oak Ridge Highway

SOLWAY, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents and business owners along Oak Ridge Highway in Solway say traffic during rush hour can be a nightmare.

They believe the solution to fix the nightmare would be a traffic light somewhere along the highway in their area.

Chip Hicks, a resident of Solway, said he’s been living around that area of Knox County for most of his life.

He said the stretch of Oak Ridge Highway, coming off Pellissippi Parkway and heading toward Oak Ridge, or vice versa has a fitting nickname.

“It is the Solway 500,” Hicks said.

This is how Hicks explains the issue of trying to turn left onto the highway, no matter which direction someone is driving.

“I don’t know if you know the game Frogger, but it is like white knuckle trying to just get across halfway across this highway if you live here,” Hicks said.

Hicks said during rush hour, he could easily wait 20 minutes to turn left out of his neighborhood if he was heading to Knoxville.

As a realtor, he knows prime real estate isn’t worth what it should be, and businesses are impacted negatively all because of the heavy traffic and no one being able to turn left easily or safely.

He said those not living or working in the area struggle as well.

“All of Pellissippi State empties almost all of Pellissippi State empties out to Solway Road, which comes this way. And so sometimes, there’s this line of traffic for half a mile back toward the college of people trying to turn left,” Hicks said.

As far as businesses, Bruce Flomberg, owner of D&B Hot Dogs, said the traffic does make getting more customers a little more difficult.

“People are like, ‘well, I would stop, but from my way home from work I’m afraid once I get off, it’s going to be difficult to get back on,'” Flomberg said.

Even after being in the same location for seven years, he still gets new customers who had no idea his restaurant was located there off the highway.

“I’ll get that, ‘oh my gosh I didn’t know you were here this long,’ because they said they don’t have time to take a look,” Flomberg said.

His restaurant has been able to gain popularity and notoriety over the years for the food, so customers have been able to make it to his parking lot.

Flomberg said customers mainly make it when the traffic isn’t as bad.

“You know, we have a big lunch rush, and uh, people have time to cross the road and get in. People can notice us more because the flow is a little bit slower,” Flomberg said.

Flomberg said getting drivers to go slower might help.

If everybody can work together and say, ‘hey, I know how it is, let me just back off for a little bit so people can flow.’ And if everybody could remember that it would be a, it would be good harmony,” Flomberg said.

However, Hicks said speed wasn’t the main issue.

“If you put troopers out here all day long, people will slow down, but there’s still not going to be that break in traffic,” Hicks said.

Both Flomberg and Hicks believe a stoplight somewhere along Oak Ridge in the Solway area would be beneficial for everyone.

It would at least create a break in traffic so people can turn left.

“We’d just like, like one traffic light. That’s all we’re asking for. And it doesn’t have to operate like 24-7 as a traffic light. It can be a flashing yellow most of the time. But during those peak hours, if they could just give us 15 seconds every five minutes, that would be awesome,” Hicks said.

TDOT engineers have been working on some type of solution to the traffic problem in the area called the Solway interchange.

According to Mark Nagi, spokesperson for TDOT, the proposed interchange would add the movement from Westbound SR 62 (Oak Ridge Highway) onto Southbound SR 162 (Pellissippi Interchange).

“This movement is currently not possible in the existing interchange causing motorists to have to make a U-turn along the stretch of the highway in Solway. This has caused many safety issues and crashes as a result,” Nagi wrote.

The proposed Solway interchange will also add a fourth leg by tying in Solway Road from the west.

TDOT is coordinating with Knox County Public Works and Engineering as well as the Knoxville MPO since the county road will be involved.

“The overall goal of the project is to not only provide a more efficient and safer interchange but also to alleviate the need for left turns directly onto or off of the highway in this stretch through the Solway Community. By directing the majority of the traffic through the interchange, these left turns can be limited to local traffic and business access,” Nagi said.

Hicks said he doesn’t believe the new interchange will solve the entire problem.

He said traffic volume will still be an issue for people living a little further from the interchange.