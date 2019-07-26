Some areas of Ijams Nature Center remain closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular destination for Knoxville residents looking for a quick escape to the great outdoors still has parts of it closed after massive flooding in our area back in February.

The Ijams Nature Center River Trail, popular with walkers and joggers, was heavily damaged as rain washed away banks along the trail, causing mudslides as well as washing the river dock downstream.

Now, the center is awaiting for FEMA funding to help cover the cost of the repairs, which are estimated to be as high as $100,000.

Officials at the center explained why it’s taking so long to get the funding:

“We’re not mission-critical, we’re not a hospital, not a utility, not an emergency response agency, we’re waiting patiently to see if they can help with this.”

There is not a timeline for when those repairs may be completed.

The center wants folks to know the boardwalk and other trails are still open to the public.