Some counselors, therapists move to online sessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Brent Remadna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a licensed counselor, Cody Higgs helps people deal with their anxiety and other issues, but with COVID-19 shutting down everyday life as we know it, he has made some changes.

“Most of us now have moved to online sessions only,” said Higgs. “I had to start contacting my clients for the next couple of weeks and saying hey we are at least going to be online only or phone.”

For his clients, speaking with Higgs about their issues is important, especially as many people become anxious with the spread of COVID-19.

“Every person I have spoken with this week we have discussed COVID-19 and how that is affecting them personally,” said Higgs.

While these are tough times, Higgs says stay positive, and while you should practice social distancing, calling or Facetiming a friend or family member can cheer you up. Higgs says if you are anxious though watch out for spending too much time on social media.

“There are so many pieces of misinformation on social media and it is really hard to sift through all that,” said Higgs.

