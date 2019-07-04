Some Taco Bell restaurants face tortilla shortages

NEW YORK (CNN) – Taco Bell says some restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages of tortillas and that it is “working diligently to replenish the supply.”

The chain, which has about 7,000 locations, did not share how many restaurants are dealing with shortages.

One police department in Louisiana says it got a call from a customer upset that their local Taco Bell was out of taco shells.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause,” Taco Bell added in a statement. The tortillas are used for its quesadillas and burritos.

Some customers have taken to Twitter to talk about the tortilla shortage.

The tortilla shortage does not seem to be impacting Taco Bell’s competitors. Chipotle and Qdoba told CNN Business they are not experiencing shortages.