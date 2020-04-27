Some Tennessee restaurants prepare for reopening

Live Now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many restaurants across Tennessee have gotten the green light to reopen at half capacity Monday, meaning some spent the weekend preparing.

Governor Lee announced last week that restaurants in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen for dine-in service with reduced seating capacity. Restaurant owners are deciding what’s best for their businesses.

El Jinete

El Jinete Mexican Restaurant in Oak Ridge has only been serving orders through takeout and curbside delivery. Monday they plan to reopen the dining room. Restaurant manager, Gilberto Arellano, says they have lost 70% of their profits since the pandemic began.

He says the restaurant just opened 10 months ago and he’s hoping that they can recover after this major financial blow so early in the business. He and his staff spent Sunday preparing the restaurant for customers.

“We already have all the restaurant clean and we’ve been sanitizing, we’re doing paper menus, disposable menus, all this cleaning to be helpful to the customers.” Arellano said.

Aroma Cafe

Alicia and Javier Migoya closed the doors to their Cuban restaurant, Aroma Cafe on March 19. It’s the first time the Maryville restaurant has been closed since it opened 12 years ago. When the COVID-19 shutdown began, they made the tough decision to not continue their services through delivery or takeout. The couple says it was about keeping their family safe.

They know the devastating effects of the virus first hand, losing a relative this week to COVID-19.

“We just found out a few days ago our aunt passed away, she got the virus.” Alicia said.

When the governor made the reopening announcement, they still didn’t feel completely comfortable reopening, but they say the financial burden was becoming too much to bear. They needed to reopen, but in a way that still made them feel safe.

“My mother lives with us, she’s elderly, she’s 88 and we needed to keep her safe. Since we have so many people coming to the restaurant, we were just scared that we might bring that home to us. We want to take care of the people that come to us and the people that are there like my son who runs the register.” Alicia said.

The restaurant will be reopening Monday, but only for take out orders. The couple says they aren’t sure when they will re open their dining room, but they will be monitoring COVID-19 updates closely, and when they feel safe again, they will return to business as usual.

