Some Tennessee Valley Authority campsites close for winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Campgrounds and visitor centers operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority have closed for winter.

The agency says the campgrounds and visitor centers will reopen in spring 2020.

TVA said Thursday that campgrounds have closed at six Tennessee dams, including Cherokee, Douglas, Melton Hill, Pickwick and Watauga dams.

Tree trimming, parking lot striping and the replacement of grills and picnic tables will take place at closed campgrounds. Flood damage repair will continue at Pickwick Dam in southwest Tennessee.

The authority’s day-use recreation areas at dams are open all year.

Visitor centers at Norris, Fontana and Kentucky dams are closed and will reopen in April. Visitor centers at the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage facility near Chattanooga, and at South Holston and Fort Patrick Henry dams in northeast Tennessee, remain open year-round.