Son of NHL great Martin Brodeur signs with Knoxville Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears announced Friday they have signed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, son of the winningest goaltender in the history of the National Hockey League.

The Ice Bears confirmed in a tweet Friday morning that they’ve inked a deal with 23-year-old goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. Brodeur joins the team after spending the 2019 season with SPHL rivals the Peoria Rivermen.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered ✍🏻



Head Coach Jeff Carr has inked goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the 2020-21 season! pic.twitter.com/FYsuGptcRN — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) October 16, 2020

Hockey fans will be no stranger to the name ‘Brodeur’.

Jeremy’s father, Martin Brodeur, holds the NHL’s all-time record for most wins and shutouts by a goaltender. Martin Brodeur played 21 season with the New Jersey Devils, winning 3 Stanley Cups. He won the Vezina Trophy four times, which is awarded to the NHL’s best goaltender. He is one of eight goaltenders in NHL history to win four or more Vezina Trophys.

The schedule for the 2020-21 Southern Professional Hockey League season was announced earlier this week. The SPHL chose to play a shortened season and five teams are participating in the league this year.

Knoxville will get the season started on Dec. 26 away against the Huntsville Havoc before hosting their home opener on New Year’s Eve against the Macon Mayhem.