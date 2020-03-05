Son of painting legend Bob Ross holding free art workshop Thursday in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –  Steve Ross, son of legendary late artist Bob Ross, will conduct a free art workshop in Maryville on Thursday.

Steve Ross and fellow artist Dana Jester are holding a series of all-day workshops at the Blount County Public Library this week but will host a free, public lecture on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

We’re told he’ll be leading a painting demo while he speaks about his life as an artist, working with his father and will take questions from the audience.

Bob Ross is a famed artist best known as the host of the PBS show, “The Joy of Painting.”

