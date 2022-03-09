KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman currently living in South Carolina has been charged with fraud after allegedly not reporting her household income so she could receive TennCare benefits while living in Tennessee.

Michaelene Dubois, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with TennCare Fraud and theft of services following a joint effort between the Office of Inspector General and the Greenwood (SC) Police Department.

Investigators said while she was a resident of Scott County, Tennessee, Dubois did not report her income or her husband’s income so she could receive TennCare benefits, resulting in TennCare paying more than $20,875.00 in fees and claims.

“The Office of Inspector General is focused on identifying and investigating people who defraud the TennCare system, even if they move out of state to avoid potential detection,” Interim Inspector General Chad Holman said. “As this case demonstrates, the OIG is focused on our commitment to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not misappropriated due to fraudulent activity.”

TennCare fraud is a class D felony and theft of services is classified as a class C felony. Dubois’ case is being prosecuted by 8th District Attorney General Jared R. Effler who serves Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.

The Tennessee Office of Inspector General has investigated more than 130,000 potential fraud cases since it began full operation in February 2005, leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare.

To date, 3,156 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.