South Hadley man facing multiple child porn charges released after arraignment

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man charged with multiple child pornography offenses was released after his arraignment in Hampshire Superior Court on Monday.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said a judge ordered 38-year-old Thomas Horton released on personal recognizance with conditions after he was arraigned on three counts of possession of child pornography (subsequence offense) and eight counts of dissemination of visual material depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

These are new charges in addition to previous indictments accusing Horton of 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

The DA’s Office said the new charges involve collections of images and video files of child pornography on digital media as dissemination of video files of abuse sent over a Google account to another Google account user.

Horton is due back in Hampshire Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing on June 8.