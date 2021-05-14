South Nashville market padlocked, declared ‘public nuisance’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have shut down and padlocked a South Nashville market after hundreds of crimes, including shootings and robberies, were reported on the property over the last several years.

During a news conference Friday morning, Chief John Drake said the Egyptian Latino Market on Millwood Drive was declared a “public nuisance” in a temporary injunction and padlocking order issued Thursday by Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier.

The order prevents the manager of the market, Meshreky Meshreky, and the owner of the property, Hamadani Mazahir, from entering the premises, according to police.

Chief Drake said his officers responded to 848 dispatched calls for service at the Egyptian Latino Market between Sept. 2015 and Sept. 2020, which is 165% more calls than any of the four other markets within a one mile radius.

The police department and the District Attorney’s Office allege that Meshreky and Mazahir “have allowed the market to be used to facilitate or overtly allow the commission of violent felonies, the distribution of controlled substances, drug use, disorderly conduct, robberies, aggravated assaults, indecent exposure and multiple other criminal violations.”

Officers met with Meshreky and Mazahir in Jan. to warn them that if the situation did not improve, the city would take action, according to Chief Drake.

The market was the scene of a shooting that wounded four people in Sept. 2020. The teenage suspect in that shooting, Emmanuel Oboh, was arrested the following month.

There was also a shootout between two men in the parking lot of the market on Jan. 19, during which two innocent bystanders were wounded.

The court order requires the Egyptian Latino Market to remain closed pending a hearing on May 19.