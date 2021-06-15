Southwest Airlines flights resuming normal operation after nationwide groundstop over technical issues

In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Southwest Airlines is beginning to resume operations after a nationwide groundstop over issues with its reservation system.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide groundstop Tuesday for all Southwest Airlines flights at the company’s request as they attempted to resolve the system problems.

Southwest issued a statement explaining they are working to get back to normal operations as soon as possible.

“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon. Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs.” Today, we’ve proactively canceled roughly 500 flights due to the outage, and we’re working with those Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. Southwest airlines statement

It is the second day in a row the company needed to ground planes because of technical issues.

One person tweeted that her flight suddenly went from being on time to canceled in the span of 15 minutes.

Another woman shared photos of a gate agent trying to calm a baby as passengers remained stuck at the gate for their grounded flights.

Monday planes were grounded for hours because of a glitch. The airline told NewsNation it was because a third-party weather information provider had problems that was preventing pilots from accessing important safety information.

